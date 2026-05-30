There are basic bathroom upgrades that can make your bathroom usable, no matter your physical challenges.
The key components of a usable bathroom are fall prevention, easy access, hygiene and independence. Most of those things can be achieved with the bathroom you have.
Door opening
Getting in the door is number one. There can be challenges in accessing a room through a standard doorway. Challenges can come when walkers or wheelchairs are needed or when there is a step or threshold. According to ADA recommendations, wheelchairs will need a full 32 inches for access. A standard walker can generally get in the door, but some of the wider models could use a few extra inches.
Improvements that can help access:
- Enlarge the doorway by replacing the door and the door jamb to accommodate the ADA-suggested width.
- Install a pocket door: Extra-wide pocket doors — Johnson Hardware makes pocket doors up to 60 inches. Pocket doors eliminate the need to navigate a swinging door.
- Install swing clear hinges — A swing clear hinge, also known as an offset hinge, is designed with an offset pivot point that moves the door entirely out of the opening when it reaches 90 degrees of swing. These hinges can gain 1 and ¾ inches in the opening. Swing-clear hinges won't provide enough space for a wheelchair, but they would certainly help with a walker or when someone needs another person's support.
- Use threshold ramps or tape to indicate the differences in floor covering between inside and outside a doorway, as they can be a trip hazard and hard to navigate. Doorway threshold ramps or threshold tape can make the transition smoother.
People are also reading…
Lighting
Automatic lighting for navigating nighttime bathroom trips is a must. Good quality LEED lights abound.
1. Motion sensor light switch
2. Under-counter lights
3. Automatic night lights
Vanity mirror lighting can also be a challenge. There are several models where the light is built into the mirror
1. Vanity mirrors with lights
Slip-resistant flooring
Replacing or altering existing flooring is an option to improve the flooring surface. It is possible to change the texture of the tile to make it less slippery. Chemical products applied to the tile "etch" the surface, giving it a rougher texture and better grip. If replacing tile is an option, many slip-resistant choices are available.
1. Slip No More — short of retiling the bathroom floor — it is possible to etch the surface, making it rougher and less slippery. Products like Slip No More are easy to apply. Practice on a small area before doing the whole room.
1. Install no-slip flooring: Visit a local tile showroom to see and feel the options before purchasing. You will want to touch the texture and see the colors.
2. Bathmats: Make sure all mats used are slip-resistant. Shower mats should not move even when water is present or ponding. Floor mats should have a low nap and should have rubberized bottoms.
Grab bars — Grab bars are no longer limited to models that look like they belong in a hospital. There are models in every finish to go with every décor. They are essential in the tub or shower and by the toilet. Properly installed grab bars assist with standing, transitioning between surfaces, or maintaining balance.
*** Correct installation is crucial. Grab bars must be installed by being screwed into the wall stud, as they need structural support. They should never be mounted on drywall. An incorrectly installed grab bar can give way, causing injury.
Toilets — Hands-free toileting can give independence to someone who needs assistance. Check out washlet seats that can be added to an existing toilet. These models require an electrical outlet behind the toilet. Another helpful option is to replace a standard toilet with a comfort height toilet (17 -19 inches) to make access more comfortable.
1. Bidet seat
2. Comfort height toilet
3. Toto 2-piece toilet with Washlet
Shower
1. Sliding rail hand shower set
2. Seat shower chair must have non-slip seat and rubber tips on the feet.
3. Grab bars
4. Flooring
5. Superpole
6. Teak non-slip shower mat
Tub
1. Transfer chair
2. Superpole
Storage — Be creative in keeping the most used items at eye level within reach.
Clean regularly: Soap buildup can cause slippery conditions. Use cleaners that cut through scum.
Must-haves for a bathroom remodel
If you are remodeling or building a new home, now is the time to consider all things aging in place. All the features needed for a bathroom that is functional for the long haul can be built in without looking like a hospital. In fact, most of the features will hardly be noticed.
Access
1. Wide doorways — go ahead and install a 32-inch doorway — you won't regret it.
2. Wall-hung sink — always attractive and wheelchair accessible.
Showers
1. Walk-in, curbless showers are always an attractive feature
2. Built-in fold-down seat
3. Grab bars
4. Non-slip shower floor tile or non-slip shower pan
Lighting
1. Built-in motion-sensitive lighting
Toilets
1. Hands-free– ADA Washlet +toilet
Storage
1. Choose cabinets and shelving that make often-used products easy to access.
Adding aging-in-place features to any bathroom is not hard. It takes awareness and the desire to make life easier, safer and more manageable for its users.
For more information, visit our website under the DIY, under the aging in place category on Rosie on the House.
Join Rosie on the House every Saturday morning 8-11 on KTAR 92.3 FM and KNST 790 AM from 10-11 a.m.
Do you have questions about your house, home, castle or cabin? Reach us by phone at 1-888-767-4348 or email info@rosieonthehouse.com. Follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.