These are those parents, only with the money and the ambition to take it several steps farther.

Some are flat-out delusional, admittedly treating their kids’ childhoods like a business, refusing time off. They talk about the millions their children will earn one day. Good luck and godspeed, but a lot of things are going to have to go just right for that scenario.

Others are more realistic. A couple of parents from different families acknowledge, at least once in the first four episodes provided for critics, that these are just kids, not players about to sign major-league contracts — though that acknowledgement comes in opposition to the family that trains so hard all the time.

Think 'Dance Moms' on the diamond

Like most of these kinds of shows — think “Dance Moms” on the diamond — it’s really about the parents. Some of them (you see this a lot in youth sports, too) are obviously trying to live out their own sports dreams through their children. There’s a little on-the-field action, but the plotline that dominates the first four episodes involves Nina, the owner of a Pilates studio who volunteers to train with the boys at the academy.

At some point before the series starts, we learn, another boy teased her son by saying he saw his mom on OnlyFans. This led to a violent confrontation in which Nina’s son was choked. Later, while doing Pilates, the boy who choked her son couldn’t complete an exercise move, and Nina called him a “little (expletive).”