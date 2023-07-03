Scott Patka is not shy when it comes to talking about his Tucson-based AC/DC tribute band The Jack.

The Jack is “probably the best thing to happen to the music of AC/DC since AC/DC,” he said in what sounded more like a statement of fact than a boast. “Our shows are very high energy, full of a lot of fun and incredible musicianship.”

On Friday, July 7, The Jack will headline “Tucson Tribute Fest 2023” at the Rialto Theatre alongside Tucson Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Mr. Skynyrd and Phoenix’s The Bad Co. Experience. The all-ages show starts at 8 p.m.

The band has garnered praise and support from fans and musicians alike including Simon Wright, AC/DC’s drummer throughout the 1980s; the nationally celebrated all-female Iron Maiden tribute band Iron Maidens; and Robby Lochner, lead guitarist for Jack Russell’s Great White.

Lead singer and Tucson native Scott Hamilton — who goes by the stage name Brian Bon Scott Johnson — and his lifelong friend and fellow Tucson native Milton Cox, who plays rhythm guitar, formed The Jack eight years ago. Drummer Sean Mausert and bass player David Baddinger round out the band with Patka, who plays lead guitar and goes by the stage name Angus Scott.

“We’re just out there doing the best that we can to try and represent one of the greatest live bands in the history of rock and roll,” said Patka, who channels AC/DC’s charismatic showman Angus Young, from the ubiquitous schoolboy uniform to his hyper-energetic stage performance.

The Jack is a weekends-mostly passion for the band, whose members’ day jobs include several who own their own businesses. Patka, who moved to Arizona from his native Chicago area 30 years ago, manages the band and books its gigs, from playing in regional tribute band showcases to festivals as far flung as Indiana.

“We try to recreate their iconic sound and their stage performance,” Patka said of The Jack’s live shows.

Tickets to Friday’s show at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St., are $15 through rialtotheatre.com.

Tucson’s nine-member Mr. Skynyrd tips its guitars and wide-brimmed hats to the legendary Southern rock band whose hits (“Freebird,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Call Me the Breeze”) have endured generations.

Mr. Skynyrd, fronted by lead singer Randy Archer, has been carving a reputation locally and regionally for staying true to the original, pre-plane crash version of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from its sound to its makeup, including the “guitar army” (three guitarists) and a pair of backup singers.