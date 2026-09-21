Bertrand said he hopes to make “Monsoon Sounds” an annual event that helps shed light on the rap scene in Tucson and around the state.

“In the past 10 to 15 years that I've been doing stuff, I've definitely seen it grow from having one to two venues really accepting hip-hop, and now we have multiple venues that have open mic nights every week based around hip hop,” he said. “We still haven't found our footing in the industry necessarily. There hasn't been that super breakthrough artist or a super breakthrough sound for what Arizona is. But I think that this area is conducive to artists, and it's a good place to be if you're trying to progress with your art.”

Bertrand, an alum of Sahuaro High School who has been performing for 16 years, said he has been “blessed to meet a lot of artists in the industry,” many of them by chance. He parlayed an introduction of a couple of tour managers by a friend at The Rock in 2014 or ‘15 into a job selling tour merch for Xzibit and Dizzy Wright, which over time led to opening spots on tour with other underground artists.

“I've been to the East Coast, I've been to the West, all through the Midwest,” he said. “I've done some stuff in Canada, as well, with Dizzy Wright.”

Last year, Bertrand, who is signed to an indie imprint out of Los Angeles, performed an album release show at Club Congress for his latest release “Body of Work.”

Saturday’s concert at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20 through rialtotheatre.com.