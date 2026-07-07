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Admit it: You're starting to get a little burned out on futbol.

You just need a little diversion from the pitch.

How about a little old school R&B or pop-rock, or some next-gen emo?

We found three excuses worth forgoing this weekend's FIFA watch parties.

Revisiting emo

The Santa Cruz, California, quintet First Day Back opens its Graduation Tour with a sold-out show at Club Congress on Thursday, July 9.

Those lucky enough to snag a ticket before they were all gone likely got wind of the band from its socials, including on Spotify, where the band has nearly 190,000 monthly listeners.

Or maybe you were among the 2.1 million people who streamed the band's 2025 debut (and only) album "Forward," recorded in a friend's living room and released last June. If so, you might be among the people singing the band's praises on platforms like Reddit, where fans have christened the band as the legit torchbearers of the emo revival.

Pitchfork's Nina Corcoran notes that while the band's members were not alive in emo's 1990s heydays, "that doesn’t stop (them) from sounding like one of the decade’s foundational emo bands." But the band, Corcoran opined, has no interest in reinventing the 1990s Midwest emo vibe. "They want to experience what it was like to live through it the first time," she wrote.