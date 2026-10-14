“I think that although this show is a little bit dated, there are so many themes that still resonate universally,” he said, including dealing with trauma and “the feeling of being outcasted and … finding who you are and what makes you special and what makes you important and unique.”

The revival also turns up the volume on the music — unforgettable anthems including “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard” — creating an atmosphere akin to the arena rock shows The Who played in their 1960s and 70s heyday.

“I think it really helps build the story and build the world that (Tommy) is living in because it's a show about someone who isn't experiencing sensations,” Flanagan said. "In Tommy's brain, there's all these dreams and all of these senses that are happening that he's just not experiencing, or he's not experiencing the reality of those senses.”

Because Townshend wrote the play as an opera, there is no spoken dialogue; everything is sung. Flanagan, who went to the Metropolitan Opera as a kid growing up not far from New York City, compared it to the hip-hop musical “Hamilton” and electro-pop opera “The Comet of 1812.”

“I think that this being a rock opera does a really good job at keeping the momentum and the story going,” he said, adding that the revival gives the ensemble cast a much bigger role throughout the play.

“Using the ensemble to tell the story is a really fun update for this version of the show,” Flanagan said. “It really makes it palpable and digestible for a more modern audience.”

If you go What: “The Who’s Tommy" Presented by: Broadway In Tucson When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20-Friday, Oct. 23; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 Run time: 1 hour, 40 minutes, no intermission Tickets: $45-$144 through ticketmaster.com Production warnings: Story includes depictions of bullying, substance abuse and scenes of war. This production includes loud music, multiple gunshots, theatrical haze and strobe and flashing light effects.