The concert “was almost a sellout, and it was just a collection of a core band of seasoned players and then a bunch of guest singers,” said Stitt, a fixture in the Tucson music scene since the late 1970s who played piano at the 2016 event and was the music director. “We were trying to let local talent have a spot, you know.”

“This time we have every kind of artist from different demographics, different age groups. They bring different things to the table,” Slutes said. “All of them really talented. I mean, we were able to identify a lot of great people for this one, and I think we did last time, too. But this might be even a little more fine-tuned.”

Sunday’s concert, like the 2016 event, will replicate the way The Band performed “The Last Walz” that Thanksgiving night 50 years ago.

The Band’s last waltz

In some ways, it made no sense that The Band would “retire” in 1976, eight years after releasing its debut album “Music From the Big Pink.”

But it also made perfect sense. They had been touring since 1958, five years with Toronto rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins and then with Bob Dylan on his first electric tour in 1966 after famously plugging in at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

In 1968, Robbie Robertson, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson, Levon Helm and Rick Danko went out on their own as The Band after releasing their debut album “Music from Big Pink.” Their music was multi-genre; they played what they liked, from narrative-driven folk songs to R&B and blues that followed intricate 12-bar grooves. Their version of country music sometimes included extended rock guitar solos, which played a role in the evolution of 1970s country-rock.