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Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, giving people with Medicare an opportunity to sign up for a plan, review existing coverage and make changes for the coming year.

As a primary care physician, I see how Medicare plan choices can affect patients long after enrollment ends. A plan that looks good on paper may not fit how you actually use health care.

As you review Medicare options for 2027, here are five mistakes to avoid.

1. Don’t assume your 2026 plan will be the same in 2027.

Your plan’s coverage, costs and provider network may change for the coming year. Each fall, your Medicare Advantage plan sends an Annual Notice of Change explaining what will change in January.

Read the notice closely. Confirm that your doctors, hospitals and prescriptions will still be covered at costs you can afford. If not, use open enrollment to compare other options.

2. Don’t assume your doctors and hospitals are in every Medicare Advantage plan.

If a particular physician, specialist or hospital matters to you, check before enrolling.

Medicare Advantage plans can have provider networks. Confirm that the physicians, specialists and hospitals you use participate in the specific plan you are considering. Don’t assume a doctor who accepts Medicare participates in every Medicare Advantage plan.

3. Don’t switch plans during active treatment without a transition plan.