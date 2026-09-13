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Jenna Hecker, senior video producer: Eat this cookie over the sink because they are very crumbly with a texture that reminds me of a soft granola bar. The oatmeal has a cinnamony flavor, and the chocolate chips give it a sweetness that is a step down from some other Girl Scout Cookies (I'm looking at you, Samoas). Other than the crumbs covering my lap, nothing about taste or texture would make me think this cookie was missing anything; it's yummy.

Christina Cardona, video producer: This cookie smells exactly like an oatmeal cookie; it's fragrant and delicious. The flavor is not overly sweet, and while it's a bit crumbly and dry, it's still incredibly tasty. It actually reminds me of a Nature Valley granola bar in the best way. Best of all, it doesn't have the texture or taste you'd typically expect from a gluten-free cookie. The sprinkles are a nice touch, too. I shared it with my grandma, and she was surprised to learn it was gluten-free and allergy-free in general; she couldn't tell the difference.

Melina Khan, trending reporter: I was pleasantly surprised with how much I enjoyed this cookie. The sweetness of the chocolate chips offsets the warm cinnamon aftertaste, which is just subtle enough for my liking. The consistency and texture of the cookie are also great — not too hard but not completely soft either. It is way crumblier than I expected, and the sprinkles are a little sad-looking, but overall, this is a great option for all Girl Scout cookie lovers, allergy-sensitive or not.

Girl Scout Patch Pals