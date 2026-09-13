More people will be able to get a bite out of Girl Scout Cookie season next year thanks to two new, first-of-their-kind treats in the annual lineup.
Girl Scouts is adding two new cookies — including one for our four-legged friends — to its roster for the 2027 cookie season.
They include an allergy-friendly cookie called Sparkables plus a dog treat named Patch Pals, Girl Scouts announced in a news release.
The Sparkables cookie was developed with Partake, an allergy-friendly cookie brand, while Patch Pals was created with BARK, a dog subscription box company.
Girl Scouts said the new cookies were "inspired by Girl Scouts around the country who have advocated for expanding the cookie lineup to meet the diverse needs of their communities."
The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is intended to help Girl Scouts members "practice and develop entrepreneurial skills," according to its website.
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USA TODAY staffers had a chance to taste test the new Sparkables cookie. Plus, some of their four-legged family members had a sample of the Patch Pals cookie.
Here's what to know about the new treats, including our (and our dogs') reviews:
Girl Scout Sparkables
Girl Scout Sparkables is the new allergy-friendly cookie launching for the 2027 Girl Scout Cookie season.
It is the company's first-ever cookie developed for those with food allergies. The cookies are developed in a facility designed to avoid the nine major food allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, milk, soy, fish, shellfish and sesame.
They are crunchy oatmeal cookies featuring chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles.
Sparkables will be available exclusively online for direct shipping beginning Jan. 12, 2027.
Jenna Hecker, senior video producer: Eat this cookie over the sink because they are very crumbly with a texture that reminds me of a soft granola bar. The oatmeal has a cinnamony flavor, and the chocolate chips give it a sweetness that is a step down from some other Girl Scout Cookies (I'm looking at you, Samoas). Other than the crumbs covering my lap, nothing about taste or texture would make me think this cookie was missing anything; it's yummy.
Christina Cardona, video producer: This cookie smells exactly like an oatmeal cookie; it's fragrant and delicious. The flavor is not overly sweet, and while it's a bit crumbly and dry, it's still incredibly tasty. It actually reminds me of a Nature Valley granola bar in the best way. Best of all, it doesn't have the texture or taste you'd typically expect from a gluten-free cookie. The sprinkles are a nice touch, too. I shared it with my grandma, and she was surprised to learn it was gluten-free and allergy-free in general; she couldn't tell the difference.
Melina Khan, trending reporter: I was pleasantly surprised with how much I enjoyed this cookie. The sweetness of the chocolate chips offsets the warm cinnamon aftertaste, which is just subtle enough for my liking. The consistency and texture of the cookie are also great — not too hard but not completely soft either. It is way crumblier than I expected, and the sprinkles are a little sad-looking, but overall, this is a great option for all Girl Scout cookie lovers, allergy-sensitive or not.
Girl Scout Patch Pals
The new Girl Scout dog cookie, Patch Pals, is a soft-baked blueberry muffin-flavored treat.
Each cookie is baked to feature one of four "patch" designs representing Girl Scout experiences, the company said in a release.
Patch Pals will be available exclusively online for direct shipping beginning Jan. 12, 2027, with the national launch of Girl Scout Cookie season.
River, Jenna's dog: Woof woof woof woof sniff sniff sniff. Translation: The Patch Pals are soft and larger than I expected. You can see the blueberries, which was a nice surprise.
Bean, Christina's dog: Bean's review on Patch Pals includes lots of drool, which means he liked.
When is Girl Scout cookie season?
Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, though exact dates vary by the local council.
To find out when your local Girl Scout council's cookie season is, enter your ZIP code on the Girl Scouts' website (editor's note: Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona rock! We see you, girl bosses).