If you've been feeling exhausted all the time, you're not alone.
About 71.5% of adults in the U.S. say they experienced fatigue on multiple days over the past three months, a new report this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics determined, with women and younger adults reporting more frequent fatigue than men.
"Fatigue is one of the most frequently reported health concerns in primary care," the report said, noting the condition is "generally defined as physical or mental tiredness or exhaustion that does not improve with additional sleep or rest."
While frequent symptoms of fatigue may indicate underlying health problems, "some fatigue symptoms may not be linked to a specific medical condition," according to the report.
Side effects of fatigue
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Those experiencing fatigue "are at higher risk of activity limitations and disability, including permanent work disability," the report said. Despite it being "associated with both poorer health outcomes and a heightened risk of mortality," it remains "an underexplored topic."
"Fatigue is considered an aspect of functioning," the report said. "People who experience fatigue often also report difficulties in other domains of functioning such as difficulty concentrating, mobility limitations, and psychosocial problems."
Anxiety (69.6%), cognition difficulty (46.1%), and symptoms of depression (45.0%) were among the three most frequently co-occurring functioning difficulties reported by adults who experienced frequent fatigue, the report said. Additionally, those who suffered from frequent fatigue were more than three times as likely to have symptoms of depression and about twice as likely to report cognitive difficulty or symptoms of anxiety.
Key points from CDC's report
About 27,000 adults ages 18 and older participated in NCHS's study in 2024, sharing details about their health and daily lives. The CDC survey didn’t look at underlying causes of frequent fatigue, and it is not known if the condition has improved or worsened from previous years.
Key findings in the report include:
Nearly 3 in 4 adults felt "very tired or exhausted" at least some days in the past three months.
About 1 in 6 adults experienced frequent fatigue, defined as feeling very tired or exhausted "most days" or "every day."
Frequent fatigue was highest among younger adults aged 18-34 at 19.5%, while adults ages 65 and older reported the lowest rate at 12.9%.
Women were more likely than men to report frequent fatigue − 20% versus 13% − with more than half of women saying they felt fatigue "some days," and 20% experienced it "most days or every day."
American Indian and Alaska Native adults had the highest rate of frequent fatigue (25.5%), followed by White adults (18%), Black adults (17.3%) and Hispanic adults (12.9%), with Asian adults having the lowest rate of frequent fatigue (9.1%).
Adults living in the South (17.7%) and the Midwest (17.5%) were more likely to experience frequent fatigue than adults living in the West (15.6%) or the Northeast (14.5%), the report showed.
How to manage fatigue
Fatigue, more often than not, needs more than just a good night's sleep to resolve, according to the Mayo Clinic, which recommends the following home remedies and lifestyle adjustments to help lower fatigue:
Fix your sleep schedule: Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep at night. To get proper rest, avoid screens at least an hour before bed and sleep in a dark, cool room with a sleep mask or blackout curtains. Avoid overly sugary or spicy foods and alcohol before bed. It’s also helpful to keep a consistent sleeping schedule by waking and going to bed at the same time every day.
Exercise: A regular exercise routine can help build muscle strength and endurance and reduce overall fatigue. Incorporate activities you enjoy into your daily schedule to get those muscles moving and release endorphins.
Aromatherapy: Limited research has found that smelling essential oil such as lavender before bed can naturally boost melatonin, an important hormone for sleep. Other studies have found that aromatherapy can be a helpful treatment for insomnia, the Mayo Clinic said.
Meditation: Emotional regulation through mindful breathing or visualization exercises can help soothe the nervous system and encourage meaningful rest.
However, if you experience consistent fatigue, Mayo Clinic's fatigue specialist Dr. Chris Aakre advises visiting your doctor or health care team to "try to discover the root cause."