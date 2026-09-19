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If you've been feeling exhausted all the time, you're not alone.

About 71.5% of adults in the U.S. say they experienced fatigue on multiple days over the past three months, a new report this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics determined, with women and younger adults reporting more frequent fatigue than men.

"Fatigue is one of the most frequently reported health concerns in primary care," the report said, noting the condition is "generally defined as physical or mental tiredness or exhaustion that does not improve with additional sleep or rest."

While frequent symptoms of fatigue may indicate underlying health problems, "some fatigue symptoms may not be linked to a specific medical condition," according to the report.

Side effects of fatigue

Those experiencing fatigue "are at higher risk of activity limitations and disability, including permanent work disability," the report said. Despite it being "associated with both poorer health outcomes and a heightened risk of mortality," it remains "an underexplored topic."

"Fatigue is considered an aspect of functioning," the report said. "People who experience fatigue often also report difficulties in other domains of functioning such as difficulty concentrating, mobility limitations, and psychosocial problems."