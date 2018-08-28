Catfishing is big business. Being a victim of catfishing is more than annoying, it is expensive.
Catfishing is defined as luring someone into an online relationship by means of a false persona. Catfishers set up fake identities online and use social media to encourage others to enter a relationship either online or in person.
Then, they borrow money under false pretenses or get access to accounts and steal money and then disappear. It can cost victims thousands of dollars.
Using FBI and Census data, HighSpeedInternet.com has offered statistics on this crime and where people are more vulnerable.
When adjusted for population, people in Arizona are the fourth most likely in the United States to be victims of this scam ─ Alaska comes in at No. 1, followed by Nevada and Colorado. Oregon completes the top five.
But they don't lose the most money. That honor goes to people in Arkansas where victims lost an average of $37,268. In Arizona the average loss per victim is $11,522.
So if you have a new beau online who asks to borrow money, just say, "You'll have better luck in Alaska."