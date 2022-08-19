 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ben's Bells: Chris Fresolone

From left to right, Salome Arrieta, Gabriela Romano, Soli Leal, bellee Chris Fresolone, Eva Post, Celeste Cortez and Kyla Cooper.

 Ben’s Bells

Chris Fresolone is this week’s Ben’s Bells bellee. Soli Leal nominated Fresolone for his work in the Tucson Girls Chorus.

Leal wrote in her nomination letter: “It is an honor to nominate Dr. Chris Fresolone, who is referred to as Dr. Frez, to be considered for this recognition. I have been in Tucson Girls Chorus since I was in second grade (I am now a senior) and Dr. Frez has been an incredible supporter of all of the girls. He dedicates all of his time, talent, and knowledge as a director, an accompanist, tech support, and everything in between. He is a second dad, or a first dad to all of us girls. He has dry, yet super funny humor. Aside from being incredibly talented, he is simply always there. What is most impressive about Dr. Frez is that he has a full-time job as a music teacher at the Gregory School, yet he is also, always full-time with the Tucson Girls Chorus, and his family. He spends days, nights, and weekends doing what he loves. MUSIC! I hope he is recognized because he is always there, no matter what.”

If you know someone who inspires kindness, nominate them for a Ben’s Bell at bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee.

