Ben's Bells: Janice Welchert

Janice Welchert is this week’s Ben’s Bells bellee. Joan Thomas nominated Janice for spreading kindness to her neighborhood.

Thomas wrote in her nomination letter, “For many living in Broadmoor-Broadway Village, Janice Welchert models the heart and soul of this close-knit, community-minded, midtown neighborhood. Though she avoids the limelight, this energetic, creative woman derives joy from helping others — whether she’s leaving a home-cooked meal on a neighbor’s doorstep, providing transportation to medical appointments, solving a logistical problem for a physically challenged neighbor, or mentoring the young members of the Broadmoor Children’s Community Garden. On her daily walks, she greets neighbors and dogs with joyful salutations and doggy treats. When a death occurs in the neighborhood, Janice can be found quietly and respectfully organizing a candlelight vigil.

“Janice makes Memorial and Veterans days particularly special. At sunrise, she erects flags in the neighborhood pocket-park and sets out plaques, inscribed with the names and military history of neighbors, past and present, who have served. Just before sunset, neighbors gather to honor these veterans through a ‘reading of the plaques.’ Janice concludes the ceremony by playing taps on her cornet. As much as Janice gives within her neighborhood, she also finds time to volunteer regularly with charities serving greater Tucson.”

To nominate someone for a Ben’s Bell go to bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

