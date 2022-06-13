 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ben's Bells: Linda Guerrero

Andy Townsend and bellee Linda Guerrero

 Ben’s Bells

Linda Guerrero is this week’s Ben’s Bells Bellee. Principal Andy Townsend nominated Linda for her kindness at Elvira Elementary School.

This is some of what Townsend wrote in his nomination: “Linda Guerrero is the secretary at Elvira Elementary School. Linda is special and deserving because she does so much more than her job responsibilities. From setting a warm, welcoming, fun tone in our office, to helping families with school uniforms, to covering custodial or monitor duties when staff is absent, to leading school beautification projects, to spending Thanksgiving morning every year — for the past nine years — at the school to help serve meals to their community, to making home visits for families. For these reasons and many more, Linda is an Elvira treasure. When a new staff member is hired, they learn quickly that Linda is THE person to befriend. Whatever you need, she’ll find a way. Need help? Done. Where there’s a will, there is always a way with Linda Guerrero.”If you know someone who inspires kindness nominate them for a Ben’s Bell at bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ben's Bells: Cadence Moore

Ben's Bells: Cadence Moore

Cadence Moore is this week’s Ben’s Bells bellee. Cadence was anonymously nominated for starting the Canyon View Silhouettes at her elementary school.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to save on iced coffee during these hot summer months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News