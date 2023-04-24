If you want to hit the greens while shoring up local law enforcement, scramble out to the Ninth Annual Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation (SALEF) Golf Tournament at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29th at Del Lago Golf Club, 14155 E. Vía Rancho Del Lago in Vail.

“Like all our events, this tournament is set up to bring the police and the community together in a positive, engaging manner. In addition to interactive tee-box displays by the seven local agencies we support, there are police officers that play in the tournament and participants have the chance to meet and greet them. The officers are just the same as you and me: Everyone is out there to have fun,” said Bonnie Faircloth, Executive Director of SALEF, which has provided appreciation, support, and funding assistance for law enforcement since 2003.

SALEF has assisted with diverse needs including safety gear, equipment and training for the Tucson Police Department as well as police departments in Marana, Oro Valley, University of Arizona, Tucson Airport, Pima Community College and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Recent initiatives include new ballistic vests, a bomb detection K-9, a Crisis Comfort K-9, breaching and extraction tools, ballistic vehicle enhancements, and drone program equipment along with an officer wellness/nutrition program.

“Our mission is to help protect our police. The better protected they are, the safer the community is. If they have the life-saving tools they need to conduct their work, that enhances their ability to keep our community safe,” said Faircloth.