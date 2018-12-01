Gift wrapping gardening tools

Gift-wrapping a garden fork sounds a bit intimidating. Not to Joanie Hemphill.

Hemphill, co-owner of Bear Canyon Mail Depot on the east side, easily rattles off one way to make the long-handled tool presentable on a gift table or under the tree.

“Put the actual fork in a box and wrap that,” she says, “and tie a bow on the top of the handle or hang streamers down like a maypole.”

For other large items, she suggests putting them in a large storage bag and then decorate the bag with garden-related stuff, like seed packets.

It’s a lot cheaper than fitting a large gardening tool in a box and using holiday wrapping paper. “There’s a lot of expense to do that because it takes a lot of paper,” she says.

For several little gardening items, Hemphill suggests putting together a theme box. Fill the box with the green artificial grass that you see in Easter baskets, then put all of the tools and accessories on top or buried among the grass.

While tools may be the big gifts, add little niceties like sunscreen or a gardening apron.

“There are a lot of fun, little things you can do,” she says.