All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
To Bead True Blue, Colors of the Stone: Tucson Artisan Workshops — Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Jewelry, gemstones, clothing, handcrafted goods that are designed, made and presented by independent artisans, studio artists and small production workshops. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8. 1-530-274-2222.
Thursday
Edible Trees — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. Presented by Ann Audrey of the LEAF Network, learn how to choose the right edible trees that produce fruits, nuts, seeds or pods, how to plant, care for and harvest them. 2-3 p.m. Sept. 12. 594-5345.
Field Studies Class: Water Harvesting Irrigation Systems — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. During this field studies class, learn the fundamentals of planning and installing irrigation systems compatible with rain tanks as well as city water supply. 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 12. $30. 396-3266.
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Sept. 12. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 13. 743-5273.
Saturday
Is it A Cactus or A Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in our cactus garden. 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14. 733-5153.