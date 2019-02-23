Rails in the Garden regulars

This year’s Rails in the Garden tour by the Tucson Garden Railway Society features oft-shown stops. All of the nine railroads have been in the tour at least once.

John Carmichael’s Cholla Patch Railroad is making its sixth appearance. He says it’s never gotten old.

“I enjoy the people coming here,” he says, adding that he likes the company. “I work alone here all the time.”

The tour draws people of all ages.

“I can’t tell what it’s more popular with,” says Carmichael, “the kids or the adults.”

Mary and Ken Karrels are putting their Double K Ranch Railroad on the tour for the 16th year — as long as the tour has existed.

They are big cheerleaders for the hobby and are on a mission to get others interested.

“Sharing is fun” Mary Karrels writes in an email. “We hope we are showing that garden railroading is an activity in which anyone can participate.”

Longtime tour participants have networks of volunteers and friends who help out and enjoy a reunion. The Blackwells’ Rockbottom Railroad wouldn’t have been on this year’s tour, their eighth, without the help of friends.

“Barry suffered a severe stroke a little over a year ago,” his wife, Gina Blackwell, writes in an email, “but so many friends, neighbors and club members have offered to help set up for the tour that we believe this year may be the best yet!”