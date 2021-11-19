Library branch manager job is a dream come true

It was the summer of 2011 when I received a call from the Human Resources Department of the Pima County Public Library. I don’t recall much about it except I felt like I was gasping for air due to excitement, but I do remember giggling when I was offered a position as a Librarian I.

It had yet to be determined where I would be placed, but I would receive that information within the next week or so. I was incredibly excited. I was excited because I had applied and interviewed for a librarian position with the library multiple times since I had graduated in 2008. I’m talking double digits! It was finally my time and I knew moving into this new position would be life changing.

I was assigned to the Joel D. Valdez Main Library and I was thrilled about it. I had a mad, passionate love affair with the library, but using the library and working in the library are two totally different things. I felt that there was no better place than the main library to learn how to become a librarian.