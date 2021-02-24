Plant of the month: Indian fig

This plant is incredibly versatile and has many human uses. Its fruit (tuna) and pads (nopales) are edible, nutritious, and tasty. Nopales are the pads and are picked when young, before spines are hard; their texture and taste has been compared to string beans. Tuna are the fruit and when eaten fresh taste like sweet watermelon; it can be made into jams, jellies, syrups, and wine. The dried flowers of the cactus can be brewed into a tea.

The fruit, juice, and pads may have anti-diabetic effects, and contain lots of Vitamin C and antioxidants. You can get rid of the glochids on the fruit or pads by scraping and carefully washing them off; some people also recommend burning off the glochids over an open flame.

The mucilaginous insides of the pads can be applied to skin to ease irritation, soreness, itching, and bruising. The plant also acts as a host for cochineal, an insect that has been the source of red carmine dye for centuries — it was even used to dye the British army’s famous red coats. If you notice a lot of these insects (the beetles make white, fluffy wax coverings, called cochineal scale, to shelter the females), you can simply hose them off. Make sure your cactus is watered, as stressed cacti tend to be less resistant to the infestations.

