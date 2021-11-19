Rosie on the House: Organize decorations & wrapping before use

When you are rushing around, trying to get your house in perfect order for the holidays, immediately put away items you have finished using. This will alleviate clutter and make them easy to find next time you need them.

Do It Right Away

While this may seem very simple, it is a very effective time saver. The time you invest upfront will be well worth the time you save. A perfect example this time of year is the mail. We generally receive more than double than any other time of the year.

Don’t let it pile up. Start by making a designated “home” for the mail items that require action or response. This will provide a designated place for items in your mail that require your attention, such as bills. The key is to establish a habit of going through the mail immediately after you pick it up. The same would apply to all those holiday goodies and groceries that you purchase and bring home. Put things in their place immediately to eliminate the clutter of letting them sit on the counter or another temporary location.

Gift Wrap

Before buying wrapping paper, bags, tissue, and ribbons, take inventory of what you already have and organize it. You probably have leftover wrap that’s in good shape. Use that first, then buy more if you need it.