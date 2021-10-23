Rosie on the House: Taking the plunge on a plumber

The demand for all residential services is very high. Choosing a good plumber for regular maintenance will make it easier to get help when an emergency arises.

When the plumber visits, ask them to show you how to turn off the water at the faucets, toilets, and the whole house. Also, have them check the water pressure to your home. It should be approximately 60psi. A higher pressure can cause problems and void warranties on plumbing fixtures. It would be a good time to have your water heater drained as well.

What it is like to be a professional plumber

Matt Sears, department manager for electrical and plumbing at Temperature Control Inc., a Rosie-Certified Partner, takes us through a typical day for a plumber.

Their day starts at 6:30 a.m. when they arrive at the yard. They sort the jobs for the day, which could be two to six depending on the type of work, and make sure everything they need for each one is on their truck.

For the smaller jobs, such as a leaky faucet, backed-up toilet and water heater replacement, all the equipment they will need is generally on their truck. Occasionally the plumber may need to run out to a supplier for a part during the job.