How’s it growing folks? Welcome back to another episode of Here Weed Go! the national podcast tracking the cultural, scientific and economic trends driving the cannabis industry.

So, speaking of economic and macro sales trends in the pot industry, host Eddie Celaya figured since we’re almost halfway through 2023, we might as well take a look back at the last year of cannabis sales trends.

Is the overall national market for cannabis growing with new states being added to the recreational column, or did COVID-19 artificially increase average sales so much two years ago that there’s still nowhere to go but down?

If you’ve ever wondered how much states took in in tax dollars related to cannabis, or how one state’s recreational and medical market measures up against another's, this is the episode for you.

To help me make sense of a mountain of data, I’ve enlisted the help of Cooper Ashley, the analytics manager at Headset, a cannabis industry data tracking firm that follows sale, tax and compliance data in most American and Canadian legal cannabis markets.

Our conversation aims to clear the smoke around what factors influence consumer behavior, from the effects of the pandemic to the availability of dispensaries for the average customer.

We also dive into why some newly legal states seem to be thriving, while legacy markets like California and Colorado are struggling.

A few notes before we start our interview: This conversation was recorded on April 20, 4/20, this year, so some information may be slightly out of date. Additionally, I recorded the interview without the help of my trusty Yeti microphone, so my audio might be a tiny bit scratchy.

