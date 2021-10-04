 Skip to main content
Mental Health Awareness Walk focuses on youth

A free mental health awareness event that focuses on the mental health of children and teens will take place from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Mica Mountain High School, 10800 E. Valencia Road.

The school’s Thunder Awareness Club, which was established to raise awareness of mental health issues on campus, will accept donations during the Mental Health Awareness Walk. A portion of those will go to NAMI of Southern Arizona. Thunder Awareness Club has teamed up with The Ethan Ardrey Project (T_E_A_P) to sponsor the event.

Christina Winner created T_E_A_P after her son, Ethan Ardrey, committed suicide about 10 months ago. The project’s goal is to spread awareness and education on the importance of mental health. It started with mental health awareness rocks that are now spread about in 19 states, but the project had a higher goal and Winner approached the principal of Mica Mountain High School to host the walk.

The walk will include booths for Thunder Awareness of MMHS, The Ethan Ardrey Project and NAMI of Southern Arizona, a silent auction, Stephcastro Creates selling cups and shirts, food trucks, a DJ and other booths.

Donations can be made by cash or check to Mica Mountain High School during the event. Donations made in advance should have a note that they are for the Mental Health Awareness Walk.

