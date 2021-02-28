Arizona to argue before US Supreme Court that 2 laws don't hurt minority voting

The other is a 1970 Arizona policy that tosses all the votes cast by someone who goes to the wrong precinct. That includes statewide candidates whose name is on all ballots and for whom the voter could have cast a ballot for had he or she gone to the right location.

Here, too, the appellate judges the evidence shows minority voters cast out-of-precinct votes twice as often as Anglo voters, possibly due to changes in polling places and locating them in “inconvenient and misleading places.”

Brnovich is arguing to the Supreme Court that it was wrong for the 9th Circuit to focus on the issue of “disparate impact.”

He contends the true intent of Section 2 is to determine if minorities have “less opportunity than other members of the electorate” to vote. And he said the justices should “look at the totality of the voting system to determine whether minority voters have an equal opportunity to vote.”

Brnovich said he is not alone in that conclusion. He said four other federal appellate courts agree with his position.

Just not the 9th Circuit whose rulings govern Arizona.

It’s that angle that has drawn national attention to the case and the precedents it will set.