Federal officials say Tucson is safe from Barr's crackdown on 'sanctuary policies'

Granoff affirmed that the local U.S. Attorney’s Office’s relationship with local jurisdictions is “incredibly good,” even with the “immigrant-friendly” policies. But she added that “we don’t believe that sanctuary cities are a good idea.”

“We believe that having sanctuary cities really does harm the community and that there are grave safety concerns for the community,” she said. “We are very grateful here in Arizona that we do not have sanctuary cities, and our system is working the way that it is supposed to here in Arizona — as much as systems can work.”

Asked if the statement from Barr could result in future changes to local practices, Granoff said she’s not “going to interpret what (the attorney general) said, because it doesn’t really impact us here in Arizona.”

She declined to speculate which changes in local laws could result in federal legal action, but used Washington and New Jersey as examples. King County, Washington, where Seattle is located, has refused to allow the Department of Homeland Security to use its airport for deportation flights, while New Jersey has refused to share information about the immigration status of inmates.

“I think that really, for the most part, where we get concerned about is when cities start passing laws that obstruct criminal immigration efforts ... which is what those particular actions that Attorney General Barr was talking about focusing on,” Granoff said.

