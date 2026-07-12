“I was drawn to this guy the second I saw him and knew I had to spend more time with him! And wow, Rigo is undeniably special. He’s as sweet as can be, silly and hilarious, and super eager to learn. As goofy as he is, he showed us immediately he’s also smart as a whip. It took all of 10 minutes to teach him how to use his attached leash to re-orient himself to where we are, and no time at all to walk on leash without pulling. He’s already picking up on “sit” and self-soothes himself out of the zoomies by laying down between our feet. If we want some space from him while he gets his energy out, we step away and he quickly switches to entertaining himself. He loves people, is a big time cuddler and loves to be held like a baby while he naps (which he does a lot of). I am so impressed by his willingness to trust and follow people given his impairments - he just wants to be around us and is happy to interact. Even when he’s a little unsure, he reacts quickly to encouragement and is down to try anything! He did great with another large, patient dog and responded immediately when she corrected his puppy rowdiness. He isn’t perfect yet, but he’s doing really well with house training so far, too! We have totally loved having Rigo around and feel like he’s teaching us more than we’re even teaching him. I think he’s going to make the right owner so happy and provide a huge light in their life! Whoever is lucky enough to adopt this guy is in for a treat and an amazing companion.”