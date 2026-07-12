Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Rigo
ID No.: A893434
Age: 10 months
Story: While many dogs in the shelter could thrive in pretty much any home, we occasionally have pups who are looking for a very intentional placement to ensure their success. Rigo is one such pup — a pretty extraordinary puppy who, at less than a year old, is learning to navigate the world while deaf and blind.
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You might think that having dual sensory impairments could lead a dog to be fearful and shut down, but this is not the case for Rigo! He’s a happy-go-lucky puppy who greets each day and each new friend with excitement and joy! Rigo had a very lovely experience in a short-term foster placement, with his foster parent sharing the following:
“I was drawn to this guy the second I saw him and knew I had to spend more time with him! And wow, Rigo is undeniably special. He’s as sweet as can be, silly and hilarious, and super eager to learn. As goofy as he is, he showed us immediately he’s also smart as a whip. It took all of 10 minutes to teach him how to use his attached leash to re-orient himself to where we are, and no time at all to walk on leash without pulling. He’s already picking up on “sit” and self-soothes himself out of the zoomies by laying down between our feet. If we want some space from him while he gets his energy out, we step away and he quickly switches to entertaining himself. He loves people, is a big time cuddler and loves to be held like a baby while he naps (which he does a lot of). I am so impressed by his willingness to trust and follow people given his impairments - he just wants to be around us and is happy to interact. Even when he’s a little unsure, he reacts quickly to encouragement and is down to try anything! He did great with another large, patient dog and responded immediately when she corrected his puppy rowdiness. He isn’t perfect yet, but he’s doing really well with house training so far, too! We have totally loved having Rigo around and feel like he’s teaching us more than we’re even teaching him. I think he’s going to make the right owner so happy and provide a huge light in their life! Whoever is lucky enough to adopt this guy is in for a treat and an amazing companion.”
While Rigo will need some specialized training to be able to understand commands from his family (touch cues rather than visual or verbal), he’s demonstrated that he’s exceptionally smart and is already working with a volunteer dog trainer and picking up on the cues! And, fortunately for his future family, this volunteer will provide continued FREE training for Rigo once adopted! Here’s what they said:
“I walked Rigo this morning, he was excited when he sensed me at his kennel. He was a polite puppy as I leashed him up. He got a little tangled at first, but once we got situated, he walked right by my side. He took treats politely from my open palm. He enjoys our walks together, exploring the world with his nose! He will follow treats back to his kennel and is easy to unleash.”
Rigo has been easygoing when meeting other dogs in playgroup and is looking for a devoted family who will appreciate what a special guy he is and who will commit to his continued training and care. We promise that he is absolutely worth the effort!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Enid
ID No.: A800959
Age: 5 years
Story: Enid came from a hoarding situation with nearly 100 dogs and was part of the first group to be helped by PACC’s Animal Restoration Kennel facility (ARK). ARK was created for the explicit purpose of addressing hoarding conditions at sites scattered throughout the county, allowing the animals in these situations to get the physical care and socialization that they need.
The dogs in Enid’s group ranged in age and size and even included mamas with babies- all are sweet, deserving dogs who dream of a loving home and a chance at a healthy, happy life. Each dog has a unique personality- some came to PACC vibrant and brave, while others needed more TLC and help to build confidence, but all have love to share with their future family. Here’s what one volunteer said about Enid:
“Enid is still adjusting to life in the shelter environment. She was very easy to leash and followed her kennelmate out of the kennel with a bit of encouragement. In the play yard she initially just pranced (yes, pranced) back and forth, just checking things out. After a bit she hovered near us, like she wanted to approach us, but she wasn’t quite sure. She’s really still too nervous to take a treat, although I think she wanted to. She just needs more time to adjust.”
Enid shares her kennel with another PACC pup and has been social and tolerant when meeting other dogs in playgroup. She’d likely benefit from having a confident furry friend in her future home.
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Lumpy
ID No.: A887573
Age: 6 years
Story: Lumpy is a calm boy who mostly keeps to himself. He's friendly when he gets to know you, but is looking for a home where he can relax in a low-stress environment. He loves being brushed and likes to show off his lounging skills.
Fee: $0 adoption Fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Milktank & Milk Jug (Bonded)
Age: 9 months
Story: These two adorable boys came in with their sister, Milk Cooler! They're a bonded pair and can usually be found hanging out in the center of Gen Pop. Since they graduated from the Kitten Room, they've had a blast exploding the "big room" and playing on the catio. They also love treats and scritchies, and would be an amazing pair of friends to brighten your home! Come meet these siblings, and see if their stunning golden eyes don't steal your heart away! (Their sister's pretty great, too!)
Fee: $150 for the pair
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Milk Cooler
Age: 9 months
Story: This gorgeous tortie girl came to us with her siblings and has been having a wonderful time being her sassy, mischievous self! She has torti-tude by the ton, but is also a sweet girl who loves treats and scritchies! She's quick and likes to try to escape into "The Other Rooms!" So you know she'll be busy when she chooses a home, but we know she'll be a wonderful kitty companion! Come down and meet her! (Her brothers are pretty great, too!)
Fee: $90
Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Zeke
Age: Adult
Story: Meet Zeke, a handsome green-eyed gentleman who is looking for a very special person to call his own. Due to circumstances beyond his family's control, his loving mom is no longer able to care for him, and he is now searching for a forever home where he can continue to be loved. Zeke was adopted from Paws Patrol in 2022 as a young kitten, and he has grown into an incredibly well-rounded companion. Along the way, he learned to play fetch, discovered that laps are made for cats, mastered the art of not overeating, and even learned his name. Call for him, and he'll happily come running. This sweet boy enjoys the simple things in life. Whether it's chasing a toy during a game of fetch, relaxing on the couch while watching TV, curling up in a sunny window for a nap, or even playing with the small dog in his current home, Zeke is content just being part of the family. His ideal home is with someone looking for a gentle, easygoing, affectionate, and well-mannered companion.
Fee: $75
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org. Call for an appointment.
Hattie
Age: Kitten
Story: Meet Hattie, a beautiful brown tabby with thoughtful green eyes, a playful personality, and an irresistibly quirky spirit.
Hattie and her siblings were found in Amado by a kind family who wanted to give them the best chance at a happy life. They brought the kittens to Paws Patrol, where they've been safe, loved, and spoiled by volunteers ever since. It's a much better life than facing the heat and dangers of the desert.
While Hattie may be a little shy when meeting new people, she quickly blossoms once she feels comfortable. Before long, she's zooming around, doing playful somersaults, and showing off all the energy and curiosity that make kittens so entertaining. She also loves watching birds through the window — or on TV — playing with her favorite toys, and curling up for naps with her handsome brother, Onyx, who is also one of her best friends.
Fee: $75
Contact: Paws Patrol Green Valley
Mandy
Age: 10 years
Story: My human of ten years moved to another state to be with family. We slept together and had wonderful head massages together. For a time, I was rehomed with four dogs and another cat, but that cat just wasn’t my type. Now I’m at The Animal League waiting for a new home. They’ve taken excellent care of me here. My teeth were cleaned and polished, and I also had a benign fatty tumor (lipoma) removed. My shots (Rabies and UFVRCP) are up to date. I’m recovered now and ready to live and love again. I’m a sweet girl who likes head, cheek, and chin pets. How about it? Please call to arrange a meeting with Mandy.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Cream
Age: 8 months
Story: Hear me out: don’t overlook the shy girls! I inherited my mom’s magnificent ears, but the confidence I ordered must have missed the delivery truck. My ears arrived fully grown; my confidence is still catching up. Fortunately, a friendly canine companion keeps my bravery supply stocked — and I’ll need one in my new home. I’m learning that the world can be fun, especially on walks where I investigate sights and sounds. I’m also practicing polite behavior and commands. Treats are my preferred form of continuing education, and as you can tell, I’m an excellent listener! I may need patience while I settle in, but I’m a fast learner with a gentle spirit. Give me time, kindness, and a reassuring canine friend, and I’ll show you the only thing bigger than my ears is my heart. Please call to arrange a meeting with Cream.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.