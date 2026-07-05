Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Chico
ID No.: A898151
Age: 2 years
Story: Chico is an athletic, bouncy pup who would love to be your adventure buddy! In fact, he recently headed out of the shelter for a day trip and got to explore Tucson and grab a pup cup. He did well in the car and was described as energetic, sweet and well- behaved:
People are also reading…
“Chico was excited the whole time- it was cute. Sweet puppy who will be great in an active home.”
If you’re looking for a pal to join you on your journeys and stick by your side on your escapades, Chico is your guy! He’s shared his kennel politely and has been playful and social when meeting other dogs in playgroup. Ask to meet Chico today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Hester
ID No.: A889970
Age: 5 years
Story: If the name Hester sounds familiar, it's probably because our very good girl named Hester is a bit of a celebrity around these parts! If you’ve heard your coworkers, friends or family members raving about a pup they took on a day trip… it was probably Hester! She has more positive day trip reviews, volunteer and short-term foster notes than we can count! Her rave reviews go on and on- here are just a few:
“Hester is truly the sweetest girl! She loves to play with toys as well as cuddle. She is so friendly and wants to say hi to everyone. She is potty trained and gets a little antsy when she needs to go out - that's her cue. She does great in the car and just loves being around people.”
“Hester is a friendly girl with lots of energy. She is sociable and fun and she did great riding in the car. She likes to be outdoors and loves bouncy balls and is very gentle with them. She knows sit, loves treats, and is very gentle taking treats.”
“Hester is a friendly, energetic and curious girl who earned an A+++++ on her day trip! She is very loving. She loves car rides, pup cups, and is very social. People loved to ask to pet her because she is so cute and well behaved. She loves playing tug-o-war!”
“This morning Hester went to a play yard where she excitedly explored the yard, bounding around with a waggy tail. She was so excited when another volunteer friend came to the yard; she greeted her with a happy, bouncy body. She intermittently came over to me for snuggles before continuing her joyful exploration. I sat on a bench and she got up next to me so she could be in maximum snuggle position while she looked around the yard. She gave me lots of sweet kisses. I left the yard and when I came back she acted like I was her long-lost best friend! She's a lover and such an incredibly sweet girl!”
Hester shares her kennel with another PACC pup and has been playful and easygoing when meeting other dogs in playgroup. She will require a careful cat intro in a future home (or may do best in a feline- free home). She is truly a spectacular pup, and we’re left scratching our heads as to why she’s still with us in the shelter. We know that the perfect family is out there, looking for the perfect pup! Ask to meet Hester today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Eowyn
ID No.: A902932
Age: 2 years
Story: I have been at the shelter since June 10 and am ready to go home today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Sunglasses
Age: 1 year
Story: This pretty lady came to us with her babies and is ready to turn the page on a new life with a human of her own! She's very sweet, really likes people, and gets along with cats quite well. She's young enough that she still gets the zoomies, and would love a human of her own to play with when she isn't snoozing in sunny spots, and maybe reading the latest issues of Catnip Times (or whatever fun summer read you have going!) She is FIV+ and very healthy! Come down, meet this stunner and feel free to ask us about FIV, we'd love to discuss it with you
Fee: $60
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Psyduck
Age: 1 year
Story: Originally brought to The Hermitage with her mummy and her siblings, Psyduck was adopted straight away! Unfortunately, things happened, and through no fault of her own, she's back at the shelter with us. She's a sweet girl, likes treats, and would love to become your very own Pokémon! Do you want to "Collect 'em all?" Or, maybe just meet and fall in love with one amazing kitty? Psyduck gets along great with other kitties and is quite a stunner. Come by, meet this girl, and see if she doesn't steal your heart!
Fee: $90
Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Indigo
Age: 1 year
Story: When my owner could no longer keep me, I eventually came to The Animal League. Very little information about my past came with me, but I’m so young I don’t really have a lot of history! I’m a little scared, but I’m getting used to being stroked and brushed by the nice volunteers. I’m a petite girl with a gorgeous grey coat. I’m betting that I could warm up to a patient person in short order. I’m looking for a safe place to start my life anew. If you come to visit me, you may find me on the windowsill, where I feel safe. Please call to arrange a meeting with Indigo.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley; 10 AM - 2 PM, daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Libby
Age: 2 years
Story: I’m a tan Belgian Malinois mix with a gentle heart and a slightly shy spirit. Watch me perform powerfully humorous one-legged bicycle kicks when you give me wonderful back scratches! Once I warm up (and trust me, back scratches are the fastest way to my heart), I turn into a loyal, affectionate companion who will stick by your side like your favorite song on repeat. I may not be the loudest in the room, but I’ve got a quiet charm that sneaks up on you — in the best way. I’ll nuzzle noses with you, follow you around like a quiet shadow, and happily accept every back scratch you’re willing to give. If you’re patient, kind, and appreciate a slow-blooming friendship, I promise I’ll be your sweetest, most-devoted duet partner. Please call to arrange a meeting with Libby.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley; 10 AM - 2 PM, daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.