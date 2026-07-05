“Hester is truly the sweetest girl! She loves to play with toys as well as cuddle. She is so friendly and wants to say hi to everyone. She is potty trained and gets a little antsy when she needs to go out - that's her cue. She does great in the car and just loves being around people.”

“Hester is a friendly girl with lots of energy. She is sociable and fun and she did great riding in the car. She likes to be outdoors and loves bouncy balls and is very gentle with them. She knows sit, loves treats, and is very gentle taking treats.”

“Hester is a friendly, energetic and curious girl who earned an A+++++ on her day trip! She is very loving. She loves car rides, pup cups, and is very social. People loved to ask to pet her because she is so cute and well behaved. She loves playing tug-o-war!”

“This morning Hester went to a play yard where she excitedly explored the yard, bounding around with a waggy tail. She was so excited when another volunteer friend came to the yard; she greeted her with a happy, bouncy body. She intermittently came over to me for snuggles before continuing her joyful exploration. I sat on a bench and she got up next to me so she could be in maximum snuggle position while she looked around the yard. She gave me lots of sweet kisses. I left the yard and when I came back she acted like I was her long-lost best friend! She's a lover and such an incredibly sweet girl!”