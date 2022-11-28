Dispute could delay switch from Brnovich to new attorney general

PHOENIX — A dispute between the candidates for attorney general over who won could mean Arizona may not have a declared winner by Jan 3.

And that could leave Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich in office beyond the end of his term.

The possibility was raised Monday as attorneys for the two candidates argued how quickly a Maricopa County judge can hear a legal bid by Republican Abe Hamadeh to be declared the winner despite the final tallies from the counties showing he lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by 510 votes.

Hamadeh contends there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some votes not being counted. His attorney, Kory Langhofer, also said other votes that should have gone to Hamadeh were miscounted for Mayes.

Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, told Superior Court Judge Randall Warner the lawsuit is premature. He contends such claims cannot be brought until the formal canvass or certification of votes, set for Dec. 5.

That date could slip because of the failure of Cochise County to act by Monday's deadline to certify its results, said attorney Andy Gaona, representing Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Hobbs has promised to sue Cochise County to ensure compliance.

But it's complicated. State law requires a recount because Mayes' margin of victory is less than one-half of 1% of the total votes cast. And the recount cannot begin until after the canvass.

"What happens if the recount for an election contest isn't done by, I guess the first day under the (New Year's) holiday scheme, would be Jan. 3?'' Warner asked.

Langhofer said that could result in a situation where there are "dueling officials,'' or at the least, a delay in inauguration.

"And I think that's just a nightmare scenario,'' he told the judge. He said that's why he wants Hamadeh's lawsuit to proceed now, regardless of the recount.

There is a precedent for what happens if an election is not decided when a term begins.

In 1990, Democrat Terry Goddard was running for governor against Republican Fife Symington.

The Arizona Constitution at that time said a winner had to have at least 50% of the vote. Neither did, with third candidate Max Hawkins picking up nearly 11,000 votes. That left incumbent Democratic Gov. Rose Mofford in office until a February 1991 runoff, which Symington won.

Warner said he will first decide if Barr is correct in his assertion that Hamadeh is premature in his lawsuit because the statewide canvass has not yet been conducted.

"The statute couldn't be any more clear,'' Barr said.

All that would do is delay the case, which Langhofer said is unacceptable. "We have to get this going or Arizonans are going to be deprived of their duly elected representative,'' he said. "There's no strong reason why this shouldn't be heard right now.''

Many of the questions stem from problems on Election Day in Maricopa County. Issues with printers resulted in some voters unable to have their ballots scanned immediately.

Langhofer told Warner that some went to another site, only to be told that they already were listed as having voted. He said they were given "provisional ballots'' which may not have been counted.

Then there were an undetermined number of people who simply left the second site without voting. Langhofer wants to find out who they were so he can speak with them to determine if there is a way now to count their votes.

Barr, however, told the judge he should throw out the case now, before any witnesses are called.

"This is a lawsuit in search of facts,'' Barr said. He said Langhofer essentially admitted he filed the legal challenge without having facts to support his allegations that people were not allowed to vote or that any of that would change the election outcome.