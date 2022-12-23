Judge to Hamadeh: 'You just haven't proven your case'

A judge declined Friday to overturn the election for attorney general and declare Republican Abe Hamadeh the winner.

"The bottom line is, you just haven't proven your case,'' Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen told Hamadeh's attorney Tim La Sota.

He said any mistakes that may have been made in how ballots were counted "were not enough to overcome the presumption the court has to have in election cases ... that the election was done correctly.''

"There isn't enough information — I don't think even slight information — the election was done illegally or incorrectly,'' Jantzen said in ruling from the bench after the half-day trial.

The judge acknowledged there were 14 ballots presented — out of about 2,300 reviewed — where there could be some question of whether a vote should have been counted, whether for Hamadeh or for winning Democrat Kris Mayes. These were ballots where the marks were less than clear.

But Jantzen said that isn't enough for him to rule that county election officials, who checked these ballots by hand, did something wrong.

"For the most part, these 14 ballots would be voter error, not filling them out the way the instructions say,'' the judge said.

Even La Sota conceded that extrapolating out these alleged errors would still not overcome the 511-vote deficit by which Hamadeh lost to Mayes statewide.

He said, though, it might have been different had the judge allowed him to examine more ballots from Maricopa, Pima and Navajo counties. But Jantzen said that request went beyond the scope of what's allowed in election contests which have to be resolved quickly.

The results of the race are still not official.