Only one race is close in Tucson area's three AZ Senate contests

Two Democrats hold double-digit leads and a third is running neck-and-neck with a MAGA candidate in a trio of state senate races in the Tucson area, unofficial results show.

An unknown number of ballots remained to be counted.

District 17

Republican Justine Wadsack, who trailed by 16 percentage points when early ballots were counted on election night, gained a modest lead overnight against Democrat Mike Nickerson as votes cast in person were added to the count.

Wadsack, a realtor, had 54.8% support as of 3 p.m. on Nov. 9, while Nickerson, a retired pastor, had 48.1%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State election website

District 18

Democrat Priya Sundareshan, an environmental law professor at the University of Arizona, was leading by more than 21 percentage points as of 3 p.m. Nov. 9. She holds 60.8% of votes counted so far compared to 39.2% for Republican Stan Caine, a retired U.S. Defense Department employee.

The results include both early ballots and in-person voting. The district covers the Catalina Foothills, Casas Adobes and a swath of Tucson north of Broadway, east of Country Club Road and west of Camino Seco.

District 21

A Democrat also holds a commanding lead in Senate District 21, which covers western Pima County, about half of Santa Cruz County and the city of Bisbee in Cochise County.

Incumbent Rosanna Gabaldón leads by 25 percentage points, capturing 62.5% of votes counted so far, compared to 37.5% for Republican contender Jim Cleveland, a write-in candidate.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

Reporter

Carol Ann has been with the Star since 1999, but has been an investigative reporter for more than 30 years. She's won numerous awards in the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, she was a war correspondent in Iraq and was a Knight-Wallace Fellow in Michigan in 2008.

