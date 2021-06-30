Arizona lawmakers raise their daily allowance

PHOENIX — Nearing the end of this year's legislative session, state lawmakers voted to more than triple their own cost-of-living allowance, at least for those who live outside Maricopa County.

The extra cash might lead to more — and better — candidates, lawmakers supporting the increase said.

The 46-14 vote Wednesday followed pleas by several rural legislators who said the $60 a day they get now — and only for the first 120 days of session — is insufficient to cover the costs of having to find a place to live while near the Capitol. The rate has not changed since 1984.

But the move drew derision from several lawmakers who pointed out that the bill did not go through the regular hearing process.

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, said voting on for an allowance boost on the last day of the legislative session that began in January "makes it appear to the public like something nefarious is going on."

And Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix, said it was improper for lawmakers to vote on something that will affect their own pocketbooks. He said any increase should have been deferred until after the 2022 election.