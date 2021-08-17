Group wants Arizona voters to approve more voting restrictions

PHOENIX — An organization that is trying to block a public vote on the tax cuts approved by Republican lawmakers now is funding an initiative to impose new restrictions on voters before they can cast a ballot.

The proposal by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club would add a requirement that anyone dropping a ballot in the mail also provide a date of birth and other identification like a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a Social Security number. That same requirement would apply to those who drop off their early ballots at polling places.

All that is in addition to the current requirement for a signature. That is the only thing that county election officials now use, comparing it to what is on file to determine whether the person submitting the ballot is the person to whom it was sent.

It also would say that family members who return someone else’s early ballot — something still permitted despite new laws against “ballot harvesting’’ — also have to provide some identification.

The measure, if approved by voters, also would affect those who actually show up at the polls.

Arizona law already requires identification for those who vote in person.