Maricopa County sends $2.8M bill to Senate to replace voting machines after audit

And that, Liddy told Fann, is what the county intends to do — with the Senate picking up the cost.

"It would be inequitable to allow the Senate to escape the requirements of the Covenant of Indemnification — especially when the Senate should have reasonably foreseen that placing the county's equipment in the hands of unqualified and unaccredited 'auditors' would threaten the equipment's certification for use in elections,'' he wrote.

Fann isn't buying it.

"This is yet another publicity stunt by Maricopa County,'' she told Capitol Media Services. And Fann said there is no money owed to anyone.

"Machines were not damaged or tampered with,'' she said. "And they know that.''

Anyway, Fann said this is just a continuation of what she sees as the county's reticence to actually answer questions about the accuracy of the election results, the ones that saw Joe Biden outpoll Donald Trump not only in Maricopa County but statewide.

"This shows they prefer to shower taxpayer dollars on Dominion and lawyers, rather than having an honest conversation about the audit,'' she said.