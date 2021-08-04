New school mask mandates can remain in place pending hearing next week

She noted that measures adopted by the Arizona Legislature, with only a few exceptions, do not take effect until 90 days after the end of the session. This year, that is Sept. 29.

What that means, O’Grady said, is that there is no evidence that the PUHSD did anything illegal this past Monday when it adopted its policy of requiring masks indoors. O’Grady said that leaves no basis for Warner to hear the lawsuit filed by Douglas Hester, a teacher in the district, asking that the policy be struck down as illegal.

“The law is not the law right now,” she said.

The issue, however, is not that simple.

While the statute is technically effective until Sept. 29, it also contains a provision making the ban on face coverings retroactive to July 1. And it will be up to Warner to decide whether that makes what PUHSD has done illegal.

The issue no longer is just about that one district. Governing boards of several others have followed suit, including a vote Wednesday morning by Tucson Unified School District, effective immediately, to require masks.