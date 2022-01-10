1 arrested, another wanted in Tucson crash that killed a pedestrian

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian fatality on New Year’s Eve but are still looking for another vehicle involved in the crash.

Roberto Alfredo Lara, 35, was arrested and booked at the Pima County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and failing to render aid, a news release said. Lara also had an outstanding warrant.

Lara is accused of leaving the midtown Tucson scene where 49-year-old Manfred G. Rivas was killed on Dec. 31 after being struck by two separate vehicles, police said.

Rivas was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was struck by a northbound, white Nissan Rogue on North Stone Avenue near West Fort Lowell Road. That driver left the scene and has not been found.

Police say Lara, driving a Saturn Ion, hit Rivas moments later as he lay in the roadway and drove away.

Anyone with information about the Nissan Rogue, which should have significant damage to the front bumper, is asked to call 88-CRIME.

