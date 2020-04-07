1 dead, 3 detained in shooting on Tucson's southeast side

One person is dead and three have been detained for questioning after a shooting Tuesday outside a Rita Ranch shopping plaza.
Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the parking lot of the plaza at the northwest corner of East Rita and South Houghton roads, Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said.
TPD has not yet released names or ages of those involved in the incident but will provide more details as they become available, Dugan said.
