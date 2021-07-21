1 of 2 EMT's ambushed in Tucson shooting attack ID'd

A Tucson EMT fighting for his life after he and his partner were shot in their rig during a shooting spree Sunday has been publicly identified by the city's police chief.

"Thinking about Jacob Dindinger," Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus tweeted Wednesday. "20-year-old EMT here in Tucson who was ambushed, shot in the head, and remains in very critical condition."

His name and photos have been shared on several social media sites this week, but police had withheld naming him because the agency does not typically release the names of people who are wounded.

Dindinger, an emergency medical technician with American Medical Response, was shot two times in the head, once in the neck and his arm Sunday while he and his partner were sitting in their rig at Silverlake Park.

His partner, 21, was shot as well. However, she managed to describe the attacker and the SUV he was driving to dispatchers, police have said. She was last reportedly in serious but stable condition at a Tucson hospital.

Dindinger reportedly became a EMT to follow in his brother's footsteps.

The accused gunman, Leslie Scarlett, is also suspected of starting a house fire where a body was later found, shooting a neighbor to death who tried to help respond to the fire, and shooting at a police officer before being shot and critically wounded by the officer, police say.