 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 of 2 EMT's ambushed in Tucson shooting attack ID'd
editor's pick alert top story

1 of 2 EMT's ambushed in Tucson shooting attack ID'd

Jacob Dindinger

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department via Twitter

A Tucson EMT fighting for his life after he and his partner were shot in their rig during a shooting spree Sunday has been publicly identified by the city's police chief.

"Thinking about Jacob Dindinger," Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus tweeted Wednesday. "20-year-old EMT here in Tucson who was ambushed, shot in the head, and remains in very critical condition."

His name and photos have been shared on several social media sites this week, but police had withheld naming him because the agency does not typically release the names of people who are wounded.

6:42 Watch Now: Eyewitness recalls fire and shooting at Tucson home

Dindinger, an emergency medical technician with American Medical Response, was shot two times in the head, once in the neck and his arm Sunday while he and his partner were sitting in their rig at Silverlake Park.

His partner, 21, was shot as well. However, she managed to describe the attacker and the SUV he was driving to dispatchers, police have said. She was last reportedly in serious but stable condition at a Tucson hospital.

5:25 WARNING graphic content: Tucson Police bodycam footage of deadly southside shooting

Dindinger reportedly became a EMT to follow in his brother's footsteps.

The accused gunman, Leslie Scarlett, is also suspected of starting a house fire where a body was later found, shooting a neighbor to death who tried to help respond to the fire, and shooting at a police officer before being shot and critically wounded by the officer, police say.

Info box

If you would like to contribute to the Gofundme set up for Jacob Dindinger, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: See how swimsuits have changed over the years

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News