3 lives shattered in the Tucson shooting spree

“He loved to relax and unwind and have a couple Coronas” said his girlfriend Melissa Snyder. “He loved time with family. He relished when all of my kids would be here. And if Mason (his son) was here on a weekend, it was 10 times better.”

Saunders did his best to emulate his father while raising his two children, Ryan Saunders said.

“He loved his kids more than anything,” his brother said. “He wanted to be a good dad, like he would say, the dad he had.”

That love for family was something Snyder, who met Cory Saunders on a Bumble date in early February of this year, saw in the interactions between him and her own daughters.

“He would spend time trying to grab the phone from me when we (her daughter living out of state) were FaceTiming, so he could have a FaceTime conversation with her.”

One of Melissa’s daughters, Emily Snyder, remembered Saunders for being “just the best guy” for her mother. “He was a very giving person,” she said.

So much so in fact, that because Emily loved Saunders' old ‘86 Firebird so much, he sold it to her. For nearly nothing. It doesn’t run, but part of the deal was they would both fix it up together.