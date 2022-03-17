 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 cases of potential rabies exposure prompts warning in Tucson area
alert top story

4 cases of potential rabies exposure prompts warning in Tucson area

Two case of potential rabies exposure this month involved bats, the Pima County Health Department said. 

 Courtesy of Pima County Health Department

Four cases of potential rabies exposure in Pima County have officials asking community members to stay away from animals acting oddly or lying on the ground. 

Two of the cases investigated this month were in bats, the Pima County Health Department said in a news release. The other cases were in a high-risk cat and a javelina. All were negative for rabies.

The health department said people can get rabies from contact with the saliva or from a bite or scratch from an infected animal. It may take a few weeks or years for people to show symptoms; however, once symptoms start, that person or animal usually doesn’t survive.

If you see a bat, skunk, fox or any other wildlife behaving oddly, on the ground or injured do not touch it, the news release said. The health department advises individuals to stay away and immediately call the Pima Animal Care Center at 520-724-5900 and press 4.

If you are bitten, scratched or unsure, the health department encourages you to talk to a health care provider about potential treatment.

The health department also encourages pet owners to have their cats and dogs up to date on rabies vaccinations.

