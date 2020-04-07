6 border officers in Arizona test positive for coronavirus

Six border officers in Arizona have tested positive for the coronavirus, Customs and Border Protection said this week.

The Arizona cases include three CBP employees in Tucson and three in Nogales, according to statistics posted Sunday on the CBP website. Across the country, 160 CBP employees tested positive for the coronavirus, including 52 in New York, 17 in Miami, and 10 each in Newark, New Jersey and Los Angeles.

The agency had more than 61,000 employees as of 2019.

The information on the CBP website did not include how, or when the employees were infected. It also provided no demographic information about the employees. Nor did it say whether any migrants taken into custody by CBP had tested positive for COVID-19.

The CBP office in Arizona declined to provide more information about the cases in the state, such as whether the employees worked as agents in the Border Patrol, as customs officers at ports of entry, or in another capacity.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents often were sent to detention centers run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under a new policy, Border Patrol agents quickly expel migrants through ports of entry with Mexico as a precaution against the coronavirus. The Border Patrol has not said how many migrants have been expelled or sent to detention centers.

Seven ICE employees at detention centers have tested positive for the coronavirus, but none in Arizona, according to the most recent data released by ICE. The employees worked at facilities in Colorado, New Jersey, Texas, and Louisiana.