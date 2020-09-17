8 students quarantined after staff tests positive for COVID-19 at Oro Valley school

Eight children and four staffers are in quarantine after a classroom employee at an Oro Valley school tested positive for COVID-19.

Amphitheater School District closed a special education classroom at Copper Creek Elementary, 11620 N. Copper Spring Trail, after the employee tested positive for coronavirus, potentially exposing eight students and three other staff members, including one teacher.

The district found out about the positive case on Sept. 16 and asked the students and staff to quarantine for 14 days.

The room itself will be closed for 24 hours for cleaning, and the district notified everyone who came into contact with the employee who tested positive, says Amphitheater spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela.

The employee hadn't been in the school since Sept. 11 because she wasn't feeling well. There is no reason to believe she contracted the virus at the school, Valenzuela said.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.