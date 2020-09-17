 Skip to main content
8 students quarantined after staff tests positive for COVID-19 at Oro Valley school
Eight children and four staffers are in quarantine after a classroom employee tested positive for COVID-19 at an Amphitheater School District campus.

Eight children and four staffers are in quarantine after a classroom employee at an Oro Valley school tested positive for COVID-19.

Amphitheater School District closed a special education classroom at Copper Creek Elementary, 11620 N. Copper Spring Trail, after the employee tested positive for coronavirus, potentially exposing eight students and three other staff members, including one teacher.

The district found out about the positive case on Sept. 16 and asked the students and staff to quarantine for 14 days.

The room itself will be closed for 24 hours for cleaning, and the district notified everyone who came into contact with the employee who tested positive, says Amphitheater spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela.

The employee hadn't been in the school since Sept. 11 because she wasn't feeling well. There is no reason to believe she contracted the virus at the school, Valenzuela said.

