9 Tucson teens named National Merit Scholars

Nine Tucson-area students have been awarded National Merit scholarships.

Some of the awards provide between $1,000 to $10,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 to $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

The winners are: Aaron X. Trinh of Canyon Del Oro High School; Alexandra L. Chao, Benjamin A. Alexander and Konnie G. Huang of Basis School Oro Valley; Tom M. George of Basis Tucson North; Margot C. Nicholson, Rebecca Y. Han and Robert M. Pawloski of Catalina Foothills High; and James J. Yang of University High.

The students entered the National Merit Scholarship program when they took the 2019 Preliminary SAT, which served as an initial screener. The highest-scoring students were named semifinalists. To be considered for the finalist level, the semifinalists had to submit a detailed scholarship application with information on extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record and be recommended by a high school official.

About 16,000 students advanced to finalist standing, and about half of those would be named Merit Scholarship winners for 2021.