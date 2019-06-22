If you go

Santa Cruz River Heritage Project Release Party, in conjunction with the 22nd Annual El Día de San Juan Fiesta.

The first artificial release of reclaimed water into the Santa Cruz river in the heart of Tucson.

The event starts 4:30 p.m., June 24 at 1580 S Santa Cruz Lane, between West 22nd Street and South Silverlake Road, just east of the Santa Cruz river.