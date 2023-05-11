Reid Park Zoo is expecting a big addition this spring.

Semba, the matriarch of the zoo’s African elephant herd, is pregnant, the zoo announced on Thursday afternoon.

This will be Semba’s third time giving birth since coming to the zoo in 2012.

The new arrival is expected in the spring of 2024.

Nandi, Semba’s first calf and the first elephant born at the zoo, was born in 2014.

Penzi, her youngest calf, recently turned 3 years old.

Mabu, who left the zoo in 2022, is the father to all of Semba’s calves.

Cassie Dodds, the elephant care supervisor, said in a news release that she is looking forward to seeing how Penzi will respond to her new role as a big sister, stating that Nandi immediately took on a nurturing role when Penzi was born.

“Semba is a great mother, and it has been incredible to watch the bond between sisters Nandi and Penzi,” Reid Park Zoo President & CEO Nancy Kluge said in a news release. “We’re excited for the herd to gain a member and for Semba’s daughters to take on new roles as they play and grow with this new addition to the family.”

Elephant gestation is between 22 and 24 months.

Semba is currently a little over halfway through her pregnancy, the news release said.

Since Semba is pregnant, the animal care staff is watching her weight, her vitamin and mineral intake and checking her blood work regularly. By doing this, the staff is able to get the information they need to monitor Semba as she progresses through her pregnancy.

“Not only will this birth have a big impact on elephant conservation and strengthening the elephant species survival plan for the next generation, but it also strengthens Reid Park Zoo’s family herd structure — every member of the herd will have a role in raising this new baby,” Dodds said in the news release.

Last month, the zoo held a celebration for Penzi’s third birthday. The celebration featured cupcakes for attendees, arts and activities and a birthday card for people to sign.

Penzi and the rest of her herd were even treated to lettuce, vegetables treat and a frozen veggie ice cake.

