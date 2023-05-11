Reid Park Zoo is expecting a big addition this spring.
Semba, the matriarch of the zoo’s African elephant herd, is pregnant, the zoo announced on Thursday afternoon.
This will be Semba’s third time giving birth since coming to the zoo in 2012.
The new arrival is expected in the spring of 2024.
Nandi, Semba’s first calf and the first elephant born at the zoo, was born in 2014.
Penzi, her youngest calf, recently turned 3 years old.
Mabu, who left the zoo in 2022, is the father to all of Semba’s calves.
Cassie Dodds, the elephant care supervisor, said in a news release that she is looking forward to seeing how Penzi will respond to her new role as a big sister, stating that Nandi immediately took on a nurturing role when Penzi was born.
“Semba is a great mother, and it has been incredible to watch the bond between sisters Nandi and Penzi,” Reid Park Zoo President & CEO Nancy Kluge said in a news release. “We’re excited for the herd to gain a member and for Semba’s daughters to take on new roles as they play and grow with this new addition to the family.”
Elephant gestation is between 22 and 24 months.
Semba is currently a little over halfway through her pregnancy, the news release said.
Since Semba is pregnant, the animal care staff is watching her weight, her vitamin and mineral intake and checking her blood work regularly. By doing this, the staff is able to get the information they need to monitor Semba as she progresses through her pregnancy.
“Not only will this birth have a big impact on elephant conservation and strengthening the elephant species survival plan for the next generation, but it also strengthens Reid Park Zoo’s family herd structure — every member of the herd will have a role in raising this new baby,” Dodds said in the news release.
Last month, the zoo held a celebration for Penzi’s third birthday. The celebration featured cupcakes for attendees, arts and activities and a birthday card for people to sign.
Penzi and the rest of her herd were even treated to lettuce, vegetables treat and a frozen veggie ice cake.
80+ photos of Tucson's baby elephant Penzi
Penzi
Penzi at almost a year old, weighing about 1,075 pounds.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi and Nandi spending time together.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
“She teaches us all to love and protect elephants,” said elephant supervisor Cassie Dodds, of Penzi.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Although Penzi plays with Nandi the most, she's had good interactions with the rest of the herd. Pictured with Nandi here are Lungile and Semba.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
At 11 months old, Penzi is starting to get her tusks, her favorite food is cucumber and she still loves to play with her big sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi and Nandi are still close as ever, despite Penzi receiving etiquette lessons from Nandi in January.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi reached 1,000 pounds quicker than her sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
As a 10-month-old elephant, Penzi is starting to become more independent from her mom.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi continues to be social with the rest of the herd. This photo shows her with big sister Nandi and mama Semba.
Photos by Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi is now 10 months old and weighs 980 pounds.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi, seen here with mom Semba, enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi, seen here with mom Semba, enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi, seen here with big sister Nandi, enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi, seen here with big sister Nandi, enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi, seen here with big sister Nandi, enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo snow day
Reid Park Zoo's elephant calf Penzi enjoyed her first snow day on Jan. 26, 2021.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi is now 9 months old and weighs 900 pounds.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi is pictured here with aunt Lungile and big sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Now 9 months old, Penzi is still as close as ever with her big sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
At 9 months old, Penzi enjoys creating muddy slip-and-slides with big sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Mapenzi — Penzi for short — was born to African elephant Semba on April 6. She joined sister Nandi, dad Mabu, brother Sundzu and aunt Lungile at the zoo.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi likes to find things around her habitat to interact with — food to eat, a log to balance on or toys to play with.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Now eight months old, Penzi is still close as ever with sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Now eight months old, Penzi is still close as ever with sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Though she’s growing more independent, Penzi loves her playtime with big sister Nandi.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Tucson elephant calf Penzi is now 8 months old and 815 pounds.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Elephant calf Penzi was born in April and is now tipping the scale at 735 pounds.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Lately, Penzi has been loving hay, leaves and tree branches.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Penzi’s current hobbies include eating and keeping up with the rest of the herd.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Reid Park Zoo
A pesar de su creciente independencia, Mapenzi está interactuando y socializando más con el resto de la manada.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Reid Park Zoo
Mapenzi -Penzi para abreviar- nació del elefante africano Semba, el 6 de abril. Se unió a su hermana Nandi, su padre Mabu, su hermano Sundzu y la tía Lungile.
Reid Park Zoo
Penzi
Reid Park Zoo
A los seis meses, la cría de elefante Mapenzi se ha convertido en una gran aficionada a la lechuga, el pepino y el heno.
Reid Park Zoo
Mapenzi
Born weighing 295 pounds, Mapenzi has doubled that five months later, now weighing 600 pounds. The Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, reopened at the end of August.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Mapenzi
Mapenzi runs through her enclosure at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi picks up and chews on plants in her enclosure at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, runs through her enclosure at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, walks through her enclosure at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi (left), the four-month-old elephant calf, and her sister Nandi inside their enclosure at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, runs with the rest of her herd at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, gnaws on plants at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct,, on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo reopens
Mapenzi, the four-month-old elephant calf, drinks water at Reid Park Zoo located at 3400 E. Zoo Ct., on Aug. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Four-month-old Mapenzi enjoys hanging out with big sister Nandi. "She wants to be attached and learning everything Nandi is doing," said Reid Park Zoo elephant supervisor Cassie Dodds.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
This photo of Penzi was taken around her 4-month mark.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
At 4 months old, Mapenzi weighs 546 pounds. She enjoys eating beet pulp, which is the root of a sugar beet soaked into an oatmeal-like texture.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Tucsonan will be able to again see the Reid Park Zoo’s elephants and other creatures starting Aug. 28.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Penzi celebrated her 4-month birthday with her first dip into the mud wallow.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Mapenzi, born April 6, is very social with the other elephants in the Reid Park Zoo herd.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Penzi continues to be timid around deep mud wallows but she has started to creep up to the side. Reid Park Zoo staff creates smaller puddles for her.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
At 3 months old, Mapenzi — Penzi for short — is learning to come when Reid Park Zoo keepers call her and has voluntarily allowed staff to draw blood without giving any reaction.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Penzi’s teeth have come in, so she’s been interested in eating bits of hay, grass and leaves. Her favorite food is lettuce.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Two-month-old Mapenzi was born at Reid Park Zoo on April 6, 2020.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Two-month-old Mapenzi was born at Reid Park Zoo on April 6, 2020.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Two-month-old Mapenzi can now put things in her mouth using her trunk.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo’s baby elephant, Mapenzi, is learning to cool herself down in the mud wallows, though she is still a bit cautious.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
At 1 month old, Reid Park Zoo’s baby elephant, Mapenzi, is starting to use her trunk more accurately.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo’s baby elephant, Mapenzi, turned 1 month old on May 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on Monday, April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on Monday, April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant was born on Monday, April 6.
Courtesy Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Here's a shot of Reid Park Zoo's baby elephant, pictured with big sister Nandi and mama Semba.
Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona is proud to announce that Semba, the zoo’s African elephant matriarch, gave birth to a calf at 3:33 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020. The female calf who weighed in at 295 pounds is healthy, standing, and nursing.
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona is proud to announce that Semba, the zoo’s African elephant matriarch, gave birth to a calf at 3:33 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020. The female calf who weighed in at 295 pounds is healthy, standing, and nursing.
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona is proud to announce that Semba, the zoo’s African elephant matriarch, gave birth to a calf at 3:33 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020. The female calf who weighed in at 295 pounds is healthy, standing, and nursing.
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo, baby elephant
Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona is proud to announce that Semba, the zoo’s African elephant matriarch, gave birth to a calf at 3:33 a.m., Monday, April 6, 2020. The female calf who weighed in at 295 pounds is healthy, standing, and nursing.
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Shelby Maerling, an elephant care professional at the Reid Park Zoo, conducts her morning routine health check on Semba, an African elephant, on March 12, 2020. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Shelby Maerling, left, and Savannah Beck, elephant care professionals, conduct their morning routine health checks on Samba, left, and Nandi, both African elephants, at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April. The sex of the calf is unknown.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Semba, an African elephant, walks around her enclosure at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April. The sex, height or weight of the calf is unknown.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Ann Forsberg-Doyle, a docent, keeps a watch on Semba, an African elephant, at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is pregnant and due sometime in mid-April. Her movements and behavior are recorded every five minutes twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week by staff and volunteers at the zoo.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Martha Hendricks, left, and Ann Forsberg-Doyle, both docents, keep a watch on Semba, an African elephant, at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is pregnant and due sometime in mid-April. Her movements and behavior are recorded every five minutes twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week by staff and volunteers at the zoo.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Shelby Maerling, an elephant care professional at the Reid Park Zoo, conducts her morning routine health check on Semba, an African elephant, on March 12, 2020. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Shelby Maerling, an elephant care professional at the Reid Park Zoo, conducts her morning routine health check on Semba, an African elephant, on March 12, 2020. With arm gestures, Maerling has Semba walk backwards. Semba is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Savannah Beck, a lead elephant care professional at the Reid Park Zoo, conducts her morning routine health check on Nandi, an African elephant, on March 12, 2020. Nandi's mother, Semba, is currently pregnant and is due sometime in mid-April. The sex of the calf is unknown.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Reid Park Zoo
Martha Hendricks, a docent, records on a tablet that Semba, an African elephant, was eating at the Reid Park Zoo on March 12, 2020. Semba is pregnant and due sometime in mid-April. Her movements and behavior are recorded every five minutes twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week by staff and volunteers at the zoo.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Penzi, the youngest elephant at the Reid Park Zoo, celebrated her 3rd birthday on April 7, 2023. The zoo held a celebration that featured cupcakes for attendees, arts and activities and a birthday card for Tucsonans to sign. Penzi and her herd were treated to lettuce and vegetable treats and a frozen veggie ice cake. Video by Pascal Albright / Arizona Daily Star
Pascal Albright
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.