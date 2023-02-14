A crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 10 near Kolb Road and prompted an evacuation following a hazardous material spill, officials said.

The crash happened at milepost 272 and involved a commercial truck that rolled over and leaked hazardous materials, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality said the hazardous material spilled was nitric acid.

An emergency alert told people within one mile of the wreck were to shelter in place.

The affected area was loosely bound by Kolb and Houghton roads between Valencia and Voyager roads. People also were advised to turn off heaters and air conditioning units that bring in outside air, the alert continued.

The University of Arizona Tech Park also was evacuated.

Some schoolchildren in Rita Ranch were sheltering in place, officials said in the afternoon. They are asking parents to come get their children as soon as possible if they were attending any YMCA or community programs.

Officials were asking motorists to avoid the area.

Drivers can find real-time highway conditions at az511.gov, the state's traveler information website.

ADOT also posts updates on Twitter @ArizonaDOT.