Traffic detectives are searching for a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run of "a small child," Tucson police said late Friday.

The child was critically injured.

The collision happened just before 5:45 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the 3600 block of East Drexel Manor Stravenue, near East Benson Highway and South Palo Verde Road.

Detectives describe the vehicle as a white 2018-2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors.

They say it was driven by a male wearing a lime green, long-sleeved shirt.

The child was riding her scooter in the roadway when the vehicle "struck her head-on and fled northbound shortly afterward," police said in a news release.

Police said the child is in critical condition at a local hospital.

"Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward and call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME," police said.