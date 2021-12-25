After run with rock legends, Tucson woman got back to where she once belonged

She said she was reluctant at first, but she was convinced to go by her roommate at the time, an aspiring actress by the name of Teri Garr.

O’Dell sold her record collection, gave up her car and bought a plane ticket to England with money her parents gave her after cashing in her life insurance policy.

She started work at Apple in May 1968, and within a week she had been introduced to John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison.

Just a few years earlier, she had been a high school girl in Tucson, dancing to Beatles records with her friends. Suddenly she was doing odd jobs for members of the band, chit-chatting with them in the office and, whenever she could, sitting in on their recording sessions.

She said it was a little like meeting Robin Hood or some other “fantasy figure.”

“They didn’t seem to really exist, so to suddenly see these human people walk into a room and to talk to them, I was awestruck,” O’Dell said.

After a while, though, she got used to being around famous musicians, and they got used to her being around.