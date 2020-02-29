After years of negotiations, luxury apartments are going up at the site of iconic Tucson monastery

A modern luxury apartment complex is going up at the site of Tucson’s iconic Benedictine Monastery after more than two years of negotiations, compromises, concessions — and sometimes name-calling.

Newly released renderings show two structures to the left and right of the midtown monastery, 800 N. Country Club Road, and a third rising up from behind, designed to accommodate a total of 255 apartments. Another 34 apartments will be located within the monastery itself.

Under the direction of general contractor Sundt Construction, crews have started preparing the grounds, with construction expected to be completed within two years.

“It feels great to get started,” said Corky Poster, the architect with Poster Mirto McDonald, who has been working with developer Ross Rulney on the design.

“It has been controversial but, when it’s over, everyone will be pleased,” Poster said. “We are very proud of this project.”

The duo held multiple meetings with neighbors over initial height proposals and uncertain use of the monastery itself. Early on, they were at odds with city leaders, who were getting a lot of pushback from neighbors that did not want the development.