AIDS argument used as Arizona House votes to let businesses ignore mask mandates

Chaplik, however, argued that the mandates are an overreaction and that society has managed to survive other viral outbreaks without masks.

For example, he cited HIV “that was going to wipe our global destruction of human bodies with AIDS.”

“We heard about that in the ’80s,” Chaplik said. “Yet no masks were required.”

Medical consensus is that HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is spread through exchange of bodily fluids, usually through sexual transmission or through the sharing of infected needles. It is not spread by air or water, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Chaplik went on to tell colleagues to look at what’s happening elsewhere, as he tried to disprove the claims that masks help prevent COVID-19 spread.

“Nebraska never had a mask mandate,” he said. He said the same is true in places like Mississippi and Georgia.

“I would think that based on these arguments these states would have dead people piled up all over their state because no one else would be living because no one has masks on,” Chaplik continued.